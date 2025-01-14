Netflix: watch the first trailer for Celebrity Bear Hunt - as cast is confirmed for Holly Willoughby show
- Holly Willoughby’s new Netflix show has dropped a first look trailer.
- It sees famous faces dropped into the jungles of Central America.
- And they will try to avoid the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’.
Netflix has released a first look at its highly anticipated new reality series - Celebrity Bear Hunt. It marks Holly Willoughby’s debut on the streaming service and also features TV icon Bear Grylls.
A group of celebrities will be dropped in the jungles of Central America in a bid to prove that “there’s an action hero inside us all”. They will take on challenges in a bid to avoid the dreaded Bear Hunt.
The show is set to premiere on Netflix in early February and could perfectly fill the Traitors shaped-hole in our hearts once that has concluded. Here’s all you need to know:
Netflix drops first look at Celebrity Bear Hunt
Anticipation has been high for the reality show since the first rumblings hit the news last year - especially as it marks Holly Willoughby’s first jump into the world of streaming. Bear Grylls has long been a Netflix favourite - with his show You vs Wild having multiple spin-offs since its debut.
Celebrity Bear Hunt will debut on the streaming service on February 5 - so you don’t have long to wait. And the first trailer has been released, which you can watch below.
The footage shows Bear Grylls in camouflage disguise, while two contestants - Joe Thomas of Inbetweeners fame can be clearly seen - appear to be attempting to hide. It shows footage of some of the challenges the stars will face in the upcoming season.
The trailer also features a truly incredible line from Boris Becker who says: “I survived prison. I wanna compare that to the wild.”
What is Celebrity Bear Hunt about?
The reality competition will see a group of unlikely celebrities being put through their paces by Bear Grylls in a series of challenges. Those who fail to impress will face the dreaded ‘Bear Hunt’ – a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show.
Who is competing on the show?
Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby are co-hosting the new Netflix series and they will be joined by quite the collection of celebs for the show. The full list is:
- Leomie Anderson
- Mel B
- Shirley Ballas
- Boris Becker
- Kola Bokinni
- Danny Cipriani
- Zuhair Hassan (AKA Big Zuu)
- Una Healy
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
- Steph McGovern
- Lottie Moss
- Joe Thomas
All of the episodes will be released on Netflix on February 5, so you won’t have to wait to binge it all in one go. The show was announced in March last year.
