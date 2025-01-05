Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laura Kuenssberg is joined by a variety of guests on her first BBC show of 2025.

Kuenssberg analyses this week's hot topics on her programme this morning (Sunday 5 January). She is set to interview the State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

On her panel she is joined by Alan Johnson, former Labour home secretary under Gordon Brown, and MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle between 1997 and 2017, Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing and Samuel Kasumu, a former adviser to Boris Johnson who resigned in 2021 amid a row over a government-commissioned report on race. The programme starts at 9am on BBC.

Kuenssberg asked Farage if people are coming towards Reform UK because they are angry. "As they should be," Farage responds. Laura pushes Farage on Reform's failings, saying that Musk has made outlandish claims. She points out that Musk says Keir Starmer was complicit in rape of Britain.

Farage says free speech has its limits, but before Musk came along and bought Twitter, now X, free speech was dying on social media. "People are allowed to have an opinion," he adds.