A star of the popular BBC police drama Line Of Duty has dropped a major hint that the show could be returning to screens soon.

Christina Chong, who played DI Nicky Rogerson on the show, has revealed that bosses have asked for her availability in 2026. The star was speaking about the prospect of the show returning while appearing on the red carpet at the Hollywood Saturn Awards.

Chong, 41, said: “So I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially Nicola Rogerson will be back for season seven.”

The hit show came to a close in 2021 after six seasons, but many fans were left disappointed with the conclusion of the show. The season six finale, which was touted as the show’s last ever episode, revealed the identity of H and drew in a huge audience of 16.44 million viewers.

Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar in Line Of Duty | BBC

Chong’s revelation came after Adrian Dunbar, who played Superintendent Ted Hastings on the show, also hinted that it would return for a seventh season. He told Times Radio: “All the signals and everything is [there] but as somebody said, until the script hits the desk you can’t be 100 per cent sure. So we’re all hoping that someone somewhere will make an announcement.

“I can tell you one thing... the day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

During its original run, Line Of Duty became a massive hit for the BBC and become of of the most popular shows on the air. Scottish actor also revealed that conversations had taken place but that he, Dunbar and their fellow co-star Vicky McClure were “ridiculously busy”.

He told The Times: “I just don’t know. I’m busy next year. Vicky’s [McClure] ridiculously busy, so’s Adrian. If there’s a story Jed wants to tell, he’ll come to us.

“As soon as there’s some news we’ll let you know, but right now there’s nothing there. I’d like to pull my waistcoat out again.”