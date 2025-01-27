Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Silent Witness fans are looking forward to a new two-part story hitting screens this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lyell team returns to the BBC for an explosive new story, set on a plan as Dr Nikki Alexander travels from Mumbai to London. The hit BBC show is now in its 28th series, and shows no signs of slowing down.

With millions tuning in each week to catch up on the latest from Silent Witness, the show ahs gone from strength to strength with fans. Episodes seven and eight, titled ‘Vanishing Point’, are set to hit screens this week - here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness | BBC Studios

Is Silent Witness on tonight?

The first episode in the ‘Vanishing Point’ storyline will air at 9pm on Monday, January 27. The episode will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For fans who can’t wait and want to binge the show as soon as possible, the two-parter and all previous episodes are available to watch now on iPlayer.

What is the new Silent Witness episode about?

The latest synopsis from the BBC reads: “When a mysterious contagion starts to spread on a flight from Mumbai, Dr Nikki Alexander faces a race against time - at 30,000 feet - to contain a deadly illness.”

When is Silent Witness ‘Vanishing Point - Part Two’ on TV?

The ‘Vanishing Point’ storyline will be wrapped up in the second episode, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Tuesday, January 28.

Who is in the cast for the new Silent Witness episode?

The main cast of Silent Witness will return, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander

David Caves as Jack Hodgson

Maggie Steed as Harriet Maven

Francesca Mills as Kit Brookes

‘Vanishing Point’ will also guest star Jo Hartley, known for her roles in This Is England, Eddie The Eagle and After Life, as Beth Tyler. Other guest stars include Paul Hilton (The Crown, Slow Horses) as Grant Townsend, Steve Oram (Doctor Who, DI Ray) as Toby Jenkins, and Connie Hyde (The Bill, Coronation Street) as Jodie Wright.