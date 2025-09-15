US medical drama The Pitt was a big winner as the Emmy Awards took place on Sunday evening (September 14) in Los Angeles - but UK viewers are still searching for a way to watch.

The drama was among the shows to pick up multiple nominations and subsequent wins on TV’s biggest night with the show going home having been crowned Outstanding Drama Series, beating the likes of Severance, The White Lotus and The Last Of Us. Actors Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa also took home acting accolades for their work on the HBO Max series.

The Pitt, which premiered on HBO Max in the US in January 2025, follows staff in the emergency department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center as they grapple with various issues during their shift, including staff shortages, underfunding and dwindling resources. The 15-episode series is set over one full shift in the hospital, with each episode covering approximately one hour of the shift.

As a result of the hype surrounding the show, UK viewers are keen to get on The Pitt bandwagon and catch the series for themselves. One TV fan took to social media to say: “Is it not insane that The Pitt still isn’t streaming anywhere in the UK??” Another added: “The Pitt still not being available in the UK is BONKERS.”

Here’s everything we know about whether the show will be available to watch in the UK any time soon.

US medical drama The Pitt is one of the most critically acclaimed shows on television, picking up major awards at the Emmys 2025. | Warrick Page/Max

Is The Pitt available to watch in the UK?

As of yet, there has been no planned release of The Pitt in the UK. No release date or plan has been announced to show the series across the pond so far.

Television fans were hopeful that the series may get shown on Sky Atlantic, with the channel often picking up HBO and HBO Max offerings for UK audiences. However, there has been no news from Sky on whether the show will be hitting the airwaves any time soon.

HBO Max is due to launch its standalone service in the UK in early 2026, meaning that The Pitt may become available to UK viewers when the platform goes live. However, until then, viewers face a waiting game on whether the acclaimed series will be shown here in the UK.

Who is in The Pitt?

Following a staff of doctors, nurses and students at an emergency department, The Pitt features an ensemble cast lead by Noah Wyle. He plays Dr Michael Robinavitch (AKA Robby), a senior attending physician overseeing the tumultuous shift at The Pitt all while still grappling with the traumatic experiences he faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full main cast are:

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch

as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins

as Dr. Heather Collins Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon

as Dr. Frank Langdon Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

as Dana Evans Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan

as Dr. Samira Mohan Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay

as Dr. Cassie McKay Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King

as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos

as Dr. Trinity Santos Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker

as Dennis Whitaker Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi

Will The Pitt return for season two?

Despite UK viewers no yet being able to watch The Pitt, the show is set to continue with a second series following its successful premiere. The series was renewed for a second season in February 2025, with the second installment set to be release by HBO Max in January 2026.