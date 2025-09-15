British crime drama Adolescence was among the winners as the 2025 Emmy Award ceremony took place in Los Angeles.

The lauded Netflix miniseries took home a total of six awards on the night, including actors Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and teenager Owen Cooper all picking up acting gongs in their respective categories. Cooper’s win made Emmy history, with the 15-year-old becoming the youngest ever recipient of an Emmy Award.

Accepting his award, the young actor told that audience at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre: “Standing up here is just, wow, it's just so surreal. When I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn't expect to even be in the United States, never mind here.”

Adolescence stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty picked up Emmys for the British Netflix crime drama. | Getty Images

Adolescence took the world by storm earlier this year when it was released on Netflix, telling the story of a schoolboy who is accused of murdering a girl from his school. Series creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham were also recognised for their writing, as well as director Philip Barantini picking up an award for his one-shot style directing.

Elsewhere, HBO Max medical drama The Pitt swooped several categories. The show was named Outstanding Drama Series, beating out stiff competition from the likes of Severance and The White Lotus. Stars Noah Lyle and Katherine LaNasa also picked up acting accolades.

Seth Rogen’s satire of the film and TV industry, The Studio, dominated the comedy categories, with the writer and actor taking home Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as awards for writing and acting.

Despite scoring 10 nominations for its latest series, The White Lotus went home empty handed on the night. The Bear, which follows a fine dining restaurant in Chicago, also failed to pick up any gongs despite success in previous years.

Read the full list of winners below:

Full list of Emmy Award winners 2025

Outstanding drama series

WINNER: The Pitt ( HBO Max)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: The Studio (Apple TV +)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Seth Rogen won multiple Emmy Awards for his satirical series The Studio. | Getty Images

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Adolescence ( Netflix )

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Noah Wyle - The Pitt ( HBO Max)

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV +)

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogan - The Studio (Apple TV +)

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks ( HBO Max)

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Stephen Graham - Adolescence ( Netflix )

Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin ( HBO Max)

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV +)

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt ( HBO Max)

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

The Pitt was a big winner on Emmy night, taking home Outstanding Drama Series, as well as actor Katherine LaNasa and Noah Wyle scooping acting gongs. | Getty Images

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere ( HBO Max)

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks ( HBO Max)

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Owen Cooper - Adolescence ( Netflix )

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Erin Doherty - Adolescence ( Netflix )

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition programme

WINNER: The Traitors (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ( HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

WINNER: Dan Gilroy - Andor (Disney+)

Joe Sachs - The Pitt (HBO Max)

R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Dan Erickson - Severance (Apple TV+)

Will Smith - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mike White - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Hyuck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - The Studio (Apple TV +)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky - Hacks (HBO Max)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham - Adolescence ( Netflix )

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Joshua Zetumer - Say Nothing (Hulu)

Outstanding directing for a drama series

WINNER: Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Apple TV +)

Janus Metz - Andor (Disney+)

Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (HBO Max)

John Wells - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Jessica Lee Gagné - Severance (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller - Severance (Apple TV+)

Mike White - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV +)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Lucia Aniello - Hacks (HBO Max)

James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (Hulu)

Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Philip Barantini - Adolescence ( Netflix )

Shannon Murphy - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Helen Shaver - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Jennifer Getzinger - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Nicole Kassell - Sirens (Netflix)

Lesli Linka Glatter - Zero Day (Netflix)