A brand new series of “Celebrity Big Brother” kicks off on ITV and ITVX this evening, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introducing viewers to the housemates involved in the 23rd series of the celebrity special. Are the rumours of who is expected to enter the house correct, or is there another twist by Big Brother before everyone has entered?

The celebrity edition of the popular 24/7 reality contest was originally devised as a Comic Relief special back in 2001, which saw the ever-increasingly exasperated Jack Dee win the first contest, despite at times begging viewers to vote him off. The last edition, broadcast by Channel 5, saw “Corrie” actor Ryan Thomas win the competition - but what about all of the celebrity winners in between?

NationalWorld TV takes a look back throughout the history of “Celebrity Big Brother,” including that international incident-riddled fifth series, to bring you some of the winners of the fly-on-the-wall celebrity contest.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 begins this evening on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.

1 . CBB 1 - Jack Dee Jack Dee was the winner of the very first "Celebrity Big Brother," held in conjunction with Channel 4 and the BBC as part of Comic Relief in 2001. Claire Sweeney was the runner up during the charity event.

2 . CBB 2 - Mark Owen Take That's Mark Owen was the winner of the second Celebrity Big Brother series, with the BB favourite beating Les Dennis in the final.

3 . CBB 3 - Bez The Happy Monday's Bez was crowned the winner of the third series of "Celebrity Big Brother," which he said at the time he'd use the winnings to pay off some debts. Kenzie from Blazin' Squad came in second during the series.