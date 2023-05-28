For the curious.
2 hours ago

This Morning will air on Monday as the ITV show continues to face controversy after Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after confessing to having an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a young male who worked on the programme while he was still married to his wife. It came less than a week after he quit his role on This Morning after 20 years.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will continue to fill in as presenters, although it is not clear if they will be sat on the famous sofa when the Monday (29 May) show airs at 10am.

Most Popular

The controversy surrounding This Morning over the last few weeks amid rumours of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby has put the show’s future in question, with reports claiming it could potentially be axed entirely. But an ITV spokesperson told the PA news agency: “As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”

Willoughby is due to be back in the studio from Monday June 5, although it is not yet known who her co-presenter will be. ITV said on Saturday (27 May) it had investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Schofield and the ITV employee around three years ago but claimed both parties “categorically and repeatedly denied” it.

