This morning’s episode of ITV’s Good Morning Britain was put on hold for some urgent breaking news.

Charlotte Hawkins was forced to interrupt the regularly scheduled programming of the ITV show this morning (February 18), which goes through the day’s headlines with interviews and debates on hot topics.

She and co-presenter Richard Madeley brought a halt to the show for breaking news about the peace talks about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The talks, behind held in Saudi Arabia, are being attended by both Russian and American delegates - although the Ukrainians are not expected to be present.

Hawkins said: “We start with breaking news this morning. Within the next few minutes, peace talks are set to begin in Saudi Arabia that could determine the fate of Ukraine and the future of Europe.

Charlotte Hawkins presents Good Morning Britain alongside Richard Madeley. | Getty Images

“Representatives from the United States and Russia will come face to face to negotiate a ceasefire deal.”

The negotiations, taking place in Riyadh, will bring together Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, as they meet senior U.S. officials for initial discussions on ending the three-year conflict in Ukraine.

Representing US President Donald Trump at the talks will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Madeley added that European leaders, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, would not be participating in the discussions. He said it was “Not because they don't want to be there, but because they've not been invited.”

The news comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that he is “ready and willing” to deploy British troops to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement to help secure the country’s future.