Good Morning Britain star Martin Lewis has announced that he will not be returning to the show until next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resident ITV money expert told fans that they wouldn’t be seeing his face in the morning for the rest of 2024. He explained that the decision came as he decided to concentrate on his own show on the channel, The Martin Lewis Money Show, which begins later this month.

Lewis said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he wanted to “focus my TV energies” on the popular money advice show, adding that it was his decision not to appeared on the two shows concurrently. He also thanked viewers for their comments following a fiery showdown with government minister Lisa Nandy, in which he took the Labour MP to task for cutting the winter fuel payments for pensioner

The presenter repeatedly questioned Nandy over her party’s decision to cut the benefit, saying: "Why are you defending this? You've been a campaigner for the poorest in society for so long, yet you're sitting there defending a policy that charities like AgeUK are pulling their hair out about."

Speaking of making sure those most in need are supported, he added: "You believe they should get pension credit and the winter fuel payment, but you're not doing enough to make sure they do.

"You're not writing individual letters to the hardest-to-reach pensioners. There's lots you could do."

Despite Nandy’s objections that the government is reaching out to the hardest hit pensioners, Lewis battled again saying: "The truth is you're not targeting them. Why aren't you writing them bloody letters?

"You have to accept that there are hundreds of thousands of pensioners earning under £11,400 who will not get this payment this year."

Nandy replied: "We are working with a wide range of people to reach those who need help. I just want to make it clear, we are not leaving anyone high and dry."

The heated interview led to viewers praising Lewis for his grilling of the MP over her party’s policies. One fan said: “Martin you were brilliant this morning holding Lia Nandy to account following their disgraceful decision to cut the heating allowance.”

Another added: “Just exactly what was needed. A breath of fresh air,” while a third labelled Lewis a “bloody hero”.