ITV has announced a star-studded line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators for its coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

The tournament kicks-off on Friday, 8 September as the best and brightest in the game start the long journey to lifting the Webb Ellis Cup on 20 October. ITV has assembled its own superstar cast to cover every moment of the competition.

The broadcaster (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup - unlike the Six Nations which is split with BBC. Rugby legends, familiar voices and leading presenters will be coming together for each and every game.

ITV says that it aims to "capture the colour and excitement of the Rugby World Cup". The games will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITV4, it has been announced.

But who are the presenters, commentators and pundits? Here's all you need to know:

Who are the presenters for ITV's world cup coverage?

Experienced presenter Mark Pougatch leads the presentation team alongside Jill Douglas, who will host coverage from France along with, David Flatman and Hugh Woozencroft.

The presenters will not lead coverage of every game and will rotate throughout the tournament.

Maggie Alphonso, Mark Pougatch, Jill Douglas, Jonny Wilkinson, Greg Laidlaw, Brian O’Driscoll and Sam Warburton

Which pundits will ITV have for the world cup?

With 48 games set to take place on the road to the final on 20 October, there are sure to be plenty of talking points, controversies and moments to be analysed. ITV have assembled an impressive line-up of expert pundits for the tournament.

It includes:

Jonny Wilkinson

Maggie Alphonsi

Sam Warburton

Jamie Roberts

Brian O'Driscoll

Greig Laidlaw

Philippa Tuttiett

Bryan Habana

Sir Clive Woodward

Rory Best

John Barclay

Sergio Parisse

Gareth Thomas

George Gregan

Sir Ian McGeechan

Lawrence Dallaglio

Sean Fitzpatrick

The exact make-up of the panel of pundits will depend on the game. The experts will rotate throughout the tournament - so for example Sir Clive Woodward, Jonny Wilkinson are likely to appear on the pannel for England games.

In a statement, ITV added: "For the tournament ITV have designed an interactive studio set in the UK that allows the pundits to demonstrate physical analysis in the programmes, creating the platform for some of rugby’s biggest names to bring viewers fresh perspectives and insights into the sport.

"The augmented reality set will also feature a balcony area overlooking traditional Parisian scenes for presentation purposes. A world-class former referee, JP Doyle, will also be on standby to help unpick the very latest rule changes and give an insight into how they work in reality."

Who are the commentators?

ITV has also pulled out all the stops when assembling its team of commentators and co-comms for the tournament. For those who watch rugby regularly - including the likes of Six Nations and International rugby - will likely recognise some familiar voices during the tournament.

Commentators

ITV has announced its team of commentators - and it includes:

Nick Mullins

Miles Harrison

Johnnie Hammond

Martin Gillingham

Claire Thomas

Co-Commentators

The commentators will be joined by co-comms for the games, including:

Ben Kay

Ugo Monye

Shane Williams

Scott Hastings

Tom Shanklin

Gordon D’Arcy

Nolli Waterman

All of the commentary team provide a wealth of experience and knowledge of rugby. The make-up of the commentary teams will change and rotate depending on the game being shown by ITV at the time.

Who are ITV's reporters for rugby world cup?

The broadcaster has also announced that Gabriel Clarke, Lee McKenzie and Topsy Ojo will provide reports, interviews and insights from the teams competing in France.

ITV’s coverage will also feature in its opening titles the version of iconic song Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien by legendary French chanteuse Édith Piaf.

Can you watch rugby world cup on ITVX?

During the tournament, fans will be able to watch all games live and on the go with the ITVX streaming service app which will have short highlights of every game, exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and demos featuring ITV's expert pundits.