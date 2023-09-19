Australian referee Angus Gardner will be the match official for Italy vs Uruguay

The Rugby World Cup will see its first midweek action of the tournament in Nice on Wednesday evening.

Italy are back in action after a strong showing against Namibia in the first weekend of the competition. The Six Nations side scored 52 points and took home a bonus point during the victory in round one.

Kieran Crowley's Gli Azzurri will be aiming to take back the second spot in Pool A - having had a rest week during round two. Italy could once again overtake New Zealand in the pool standings with a victory at the Stade de Nice on Wednesday, 20 September - the All Blacks having won one and lost one so far.

But the Italians would still face a tough ask to get out of the group with games against New Zealand and hosts France yet to come. Victory over Uruguay is not a foregone conclusion for the European side.

Los Teros entered the tournament last week - having had the rest week on the opening weekend - and gave a rotated French side a tough evening at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille. The South American side will be looking to spring a surprise over Italy in this round three match-up.

Fans might be wondering who will be the match officials for the game in Nice on 20 September. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Italy vs Uruguay?

Angus Gardner. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The pool A clash in Nice will be overseen by experienced Australian official Angus Gardner. It will be his first game as referee since the round one match between South Africa and Scotland on 10 September.

Gardner was a touch judge for two games in the second weekend - running the line for the Samoa vs Chile match and South Africa's win over Romania.

The Australian referee took up the whistle in 1999, aged 15, and became a full time referee in 2015. He took charge of his first test match in 2011 between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu and has since gone on to take charge of matches at the 2019 and 2023 world cups.

He was also an assistant at the 2015 world cup - meaning this tournament is his third one so far in his career.

Who is the TMO and his assistants?

Gardner will be joined by his countryman Jordan Way and Irish official Andrew Brace as his touch judges for the match in Nice on Wednesday night. Brace was the referee for Australia vs Fiji - the standout fixture of the second round - and he was also an assistant in the Pool A match between New Zealand and Namibia earlier that weekend.

The Television Match Official for the Italy vs Uruguay game will be English referee Tom Foley. He was the TMO for Ireland vs Tonga as well the opening game between France and New Zealand in Paris.

How to watch Italy vs Uruguay?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive broadcasting rights to the coverage of the whole 2023 Rugby World Cup. The match will be shown on ITV4, the broadcaster has confirmed.