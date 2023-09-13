Rugby World Cup anthems: who sings the anthems, why have they been recorded - what's been said
National Anthems at the rugby World Cup will be re-recorded, it has been announced.
Rugby World Cup organisers have announced plans to record new renditions of the national anthems of competing countries after those used over the opening weekend were heavily criticised.
Choirs involving 7,000 schoolchildren from diverse backgrounds sung each country’s anthem without accompanying music, with the recordings played in the stadiums.
However, the general consensus was the versions used did not hit the mark, with players and supporters singing out of sync as a result. Tournament organisers have accepted the criticism and proposed that new, more simplified adaptations would be used that retain the voices of the children.
Who sings the national anthems?
The anthems recorded for the World Cup were sung by choirs of children from diverse backgrounds who have had tough starts in life. While the intent was admirable, the execution left much to be desired - as normally grand anthems came across flat.
The Rugby World Cup have announced that the anthems will be re-recorded.
What has been said?
Tournament director Michel Poussau, speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday (13 September) said: “We’ve clearly understood and received the feedback from fans and teams as well and we all know the anthems are a central part of the experience of the fans, the players and the teamsm so we have definitely understood that feedback.
“We understand that it hasn’t worked as well as we hoped, which is why we are now working in partnership with France 2023 and our unions at new versions, which we hope will combine the best of both worlds. Basically where we can have anthems that will be closer to expectations from all, but will still have that touch from the kids who have been amazing and have been working very hard and deserve to be part of the anthems.
“That is what we have been working (on) and hopefully the new version will be approved by all unions.”