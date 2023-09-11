Rugby World Cup fixtures to look forward to between 14 and 17 September

The Rugby World Cup got off to a dramatic start and now all eyes turn to the second round of fixtures.

Wales and Fiji played out the game of the weekend on Sunday night in a dramatic clash in Bordeaux. The Welsh claimed a bonus point victory to set them in good stead to progress from a tricky pool.

England overcame an early red card for flanker Tom Curry to ease to an 27-10 victory over a fancied Argentina side. Ireland put 80 points past Romania in their opening fixture.

Scotland were the only home nation not to win in the opening round - but always faced an uphill battle as they took on defending champions South Africa. They will be looking to bounce back and keep their bid to escape the 'pool of death' alive - but have to wait an extra week before taking to the pitch again.

But what are the fixtures for the second round?

Here's all you need to know:

What are the rugby world cup fixtures this week?

After an action packed weekend which saw eight matches spread out from Friday, 8 September and Sunday, 10 September - rugby fans are now facing a three day drought. The action at the world cup will not resume until Thursday, 14 September.

England, Wales and Ireland will be in action on the second weekend of the world cup - with Scotland having a rest for this round. Full list of fixtures:

Thursday, 14 September

France vs Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille - 8pm kick-off

Friday, 15 September

New Zealand vs Namibia - Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse - 8pm kick-off

Saturday, 16 September

Samoa vs Chile - Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux - 2pm kick-off

Wales vs Portugal - Stade de Nice, Nice - 4.45pm kick-off

Ireland vs Tonga - Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes - 8pm kick-off

Sunday, 17 September

South Africa vs Romania - Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux - 2pm kick-off

Australia vs Fiji - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne - 4.45pm kick-off

England vs Japan - Stade de Nice, Nice - 8pm kick-off

Why are Scotland not playing this week?

The four pools each have five teams - and as a result it means that one team in each pool will sit out a round of fixtures during the group stage. It is Scotland's turn this weekend - they will be back in action on Sunday, 24 September against Tonga.

England's pool stage fixtures

9 September - England vs Argentina (27-10 W)

17 September - England vs Japan

23 September - England vs Chile

7 October - England vs Samoa

Scotland's pool stage fixtures

10 September - Scotland vs South Africa (18-3 L)

24 September - Scotland vs Tonga

30 September - Scotland vs Romania

7 October - Scotland vs Ireland

Wales' pool stage fixtures

10 September - Wales vs Fiji (32-26 W)

16 September - Wales vs Portugal

24 September - Wales vs Australia

7 October - Wales vs Georgia

Ireland's pool stage fixtures

9 September - Ireland vs Romania (82-8 W)

16 September - Ireland vs Tonga

23 September - Ireland vs South Africa

7 October - Ireland vs Scotland

When are the knock-out rounds?

For the sides who have already put four (or five) points up on the board with a win on the first weekend of the Rugby World Cup, fans' minds might be turning to the knock-out stages already. The fixtures will not be fully confirmed until the group stages have been completed at the start of October.