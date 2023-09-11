Tom Curry was sent off during England's 27-10 win over Argentina

England flanker Tom Curry is facing a tense wait to find out if he will be banned following his red card this weekend.

The Sale Sharks star was shown a yellow card in the third minute for a dangerous tackle on Argentina's Juan Cruz Mallia - which was later updated to a red card after a review by the bunker. It is the fourth red card the Red Roses have received in 2023.

Despite the early setback, Steve Borthwick's men produced an inspired display - led by flyhalf George Ford - and ran out 27-10 winners. It puts them in the driving seat for qualification to the knockout stages ahead of games against Japan, Chile and Samoa.

Tom Curry will face a disciplinary hearing midweek and could be set for a spell on the sidelines if he receives a ban. Captain Owen Farrell and number eight Billy Vunipola are both currently serving bans for dangerous tackles.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Tom Curry's red card hearing?

He will face an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday, 12 September. World Rugby have confirmed that it will take place on the evening - at the request of the player.

BAD START: England's Tom Curry (left) makes head on head contact with Argentina's Juan Mallia, resulting in a red card during the Pool D match at the Stade de Marseille. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The exact time will not be announced publically. It means that the decision on whether Curry will face a ban - and for how long - will likely not be revealed until late on Tuesday or on the morning of Wednesday, 13 September.

Who is on the panel - what's been said?

Confirming the hearing, World Rugby said in a statement: "England’s Tom Curry will appear before an independent Judicial Committee in Paris having received a red card, following a review by the Foul Play Review Officer, in England’s Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool D match against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, 9 September for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle).

“At the player’s request, the hearing will take place on Tuesday evening, 12 September. The independent Judicial Committee that will hear the matter will be chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former players John Langford (Australia) and Jamie Corsi (Wales).”

How long could Tom Curry be banned for?

The starting point for dangerous tackles is around three-weeks - which would see Curry miss the rest of the group stages. However this could be reduced by attending tackle school. Billy Vunipola recieved a three-match ban after being sent off against Ireland in a warm-up match.