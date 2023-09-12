World Rugby has announced the referee, TMO and assistants for game in Toulouse on Friday, 15 September

New Zealand will be hoping to get their world cup campaign back on track when they face Namibia in Toulouse.

The All Blacks slumped to a 27-13 loss - the first time they've ever faced defeat in the pool stages of the tournament - when they played hosts France on opening night. It followed a loss to South Africa at Twickenham in the final warm-up match at the end of August.

It is not all doom and gloom for New Zealand, the Springboks actually lost a pool stage game in 2019 and went on to win the world cup. However they are likely to be without captain Sam Cane once again - after the flanker pulled out of the opening mach with an injury - while Jordie Barrett is also a doubt.

Namibia are also looking to bounce back from defeat in the opening round of the tournament. The African side started strong against Italy and were only nine points down at half time but the Six Nations team proved too strong after the break and eased to a bonus point 52-8 win.

But who will be the match officials at the Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse on Friday (15 September) night.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for New Zealand vs Namibia?

English match official Luke Pearce will be the man with the whistle for the match in Toulouse this weekend. It is the second pool game of the tournament he has refereed.

The experienced referee was the referee for Australia's win over Georgia on Saturday, 9 September. The 35-year-old official made his world cup debut in Japan and has returned for the 2023 tournament in France.

English referee Luke Pearce. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Pearce has officiated games in the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge Cup, European Champions Cup and international test matches since making his debut as a referee in 2009. His first tier one international match came in 2017 with Argentina vs Georgia.

It will be a busy weekend for the English official - as he is set to be an assistant for Wales vs Portugal on Saturday, 16 September. He is also down to referee two more pool stage matches later in the tournament.

Who are his assistants and the TMO?

Luke Pearce will be joined by Irish match official Andrew Brace and Australian referee Jordan Way for the game on Friday night. The officials will serve as his assistants for the match in Toulouse.

Ireland's Brian MacNeice will be the Television Match Official (TMO) for New Zealand vs Namibia. He was the TMO for the dramatic Wales vs Fiji match on Sunday, 10 September.

How to watch New Zealand vs Namibia?

ITV (and STV in Scotland) have exclusive rights for the tournament in the UK and the game will be broadcast live - kicking-off at 8pm GMT. It will also be available to watch on mobile and on the go via the broadcaster's ITVX streaming service.