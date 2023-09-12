World Rugby has announced the referee, assistants and TMO for France vs Uruguay.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

France will continue their quest to top Pool A at the Rugby World Cup this week.

The hosts completed a dominant 27-13 win over New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on the tournament's opening night (8 September). It was the first time ever the All Blacks had lost a pool stage match at the world cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

France will look to follow that impressive victory up with a strong performance against Uruguay. The South American side did not play during the first round of fixtures and face a tough ask on the second weekend of the tourament.

It is the fifth world cup Los Teros have qualified for - including both 2015 and 2019. They will be looking to better their record from Japan - in which they won one and lost three.

Les Blues could take a huge step towards the knock-out stages with a victory against Uruguay. But who will be the referee for the clash at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille on Thursday (14 September) night.

Who is the referee for France vs Uruguay?

New Zealand referee Ben O'Keefe. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Experienced New Zealand official Ben O'Keeffe will have the whistle for the game in Lille on Thursday - which kicks-off at 8pm GMT. He began officiating in 2008 aged 19 and became a professional referee for the New Zealand Rugby Union in 2013.

Advertisement

Advertisement

O'Keefe made his bow in Super Rugby in 2015 and was named New Zealand Referee of the year in 2018, 2021 and 2022. He took charge of Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021 final as well as Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2022 and 2023.

He joined the Test Match circuit in 2016 and has taken charge of games in the Six Nations as well as during the 2021 British and Irish Lions series in South Africa. O'Keefe refereed three matches during the pool stages of the 2019 world cup in Japan and was praised for his handling of the host nation's historic win over Scotland in the final pool match of the tournament.

O'Keefe was an assistant during the first round of games in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, running the touchlines during England's win over Argentina while Mathieu Raynal took charge of the match.

Who are the assistants and TMO?

The match official team for France's game against Uruguay will be rounded out by New Zealand officials Paul Williams and James Doleman who will join Ben O'Keefe for the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse will once again be on TMO duty this weekend - having been in the role for Scotland's loss to South Africa in round one.

How to watch France vs Uruguay?