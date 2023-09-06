Wales face Fiji in final game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's first weekend

Wales will bring the curtain down on the first round of action at the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

The Welsh side will take on Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday (10 September) night. It promises to be a stern test for Warren Gatland's men and could prove to be a bit of a banana skin.

Fiji come into the game on the back of a first ever victory over England in the final warm-up game for the tournament. However they have been dealt a huge blow as influential fly-half Caleb Muntz was ruled out of the world cup after picking up an injury this week.

Wales made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 tournament but have struggled for form in the years since the tournament. They are currently ranked 10th in the world, behind Fiji who are considered the seventh best men's side on the planet as of September.

In the previous world cup, Wales were in the same group with Fiji and beat them on their way to topping the group. Gatland's men will be hoping history repeats itself this year.

Referee Matthew Carley. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The game will kick-off at the Stade de Bordeaux at 8pm on 10 September. But who will be the match officials on Sunday night?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Wales vs Fiji?

English match official Matthew Carley will have the whistle for the match at Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday. It will be his debut as a world cup referee - having only served as an assistant in the 2019 tournament.

Carley has regularly refereed games in the Gallagher Premiership since his debut in 2013 and has gone on to take charge of European rugby games as well as test matches.

Who are the assistants and TMO?

English duo Wayne Barnes and Christophe Ridley will be the assistants for the match at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday night. The TMO will be Irish referee Brian Macneice.

How to watch the game?