Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland's quest to progress from the 'Group of Death' at the Rugby World Cup will get off with the hardest possible start this weekend.

Gregor Townsend's men will travel to Marseille to take on the defending champions South Africa on Sunday (10 September) afternoon. The Scots, who are ranked five in the world, showed glimpses of their potential during the warm-up games as they faced two tough tests against France - winning one and narrowly losing another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the real hardwork begins with the match against South Africa, who are fresh off a win over New Zealand at Twickenham, this weekend. Scotland face an uphill battle to progress from Pool B which also features Ireland - and has been dubbed the 'Group of Death'.

South Africa lifted the trophy in Japan in 2019 after outclassing England in the final. The Springboks are looking to make it back-to-back wins - and win the tournament for a fourth time in total.

For both teams the journey will begin at the Stade de Marseille on Sunday, 10 September at 4.45pm GMT. But who will be the match officials?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for South Africa vs Scotland?

Angus Gardner. Picture: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Australia's Angus Gardner will be the man in the middle for Sunday's clash at Stade de Marseille. The Pool B game promises to be a tasty encounter and the former World Rugby Referee of the Year has the experience to handle it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gardner took up the whistle in 1999, aged 15, and became a full time referee in 2015. He took charge of his first test match in 2011 between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu and has since gone on to take charge of matches at the 2019 - and soon then 2023 - world cup.

He was also an assistant at the 2015 - meaning this tournament is his third one so far in his career.

Who are the assistants and the TMO?

Gardner will be joined by a team of match officials including Georgia's Nika Amashukeli and his countryman Jordan Way as his assistant referees. Amashukeli will also be refereeing a round one fixture on Saturday, 9 September.

The TMO will be Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse.

How can you watch the game?