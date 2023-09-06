England will play Argentina in Marseille on opening weekend

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England have had a bumpy road to the 2023 Rugby World Cup but will be hoping for the perfect start this weekend.

The Red Roses will kick-off their tournament with a stern test against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday (9 September) night. Steve Borthwick's men come into the game as slight underdogs, according to the bookies, having lost three of the four warm-up games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England will be without captain and starting fly-half Owen Farrell who is serving a ban for a dangerous tackle against Wales. Billy Vunipola will also miss the early rounds after being sent off against Ireland.

Argentina have beaten Australia and pushed world champions South Africa close in the Rugby Championship this summer. Las Pumas feature a number of players who will be familiar to followers of the Gallagher Premiership.

The Pool D clash will take place at Stade de Marseille in Marseille on Saturday night at 8pm GMT. But who will be the match officials?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for England vs Argentina?

Mathieu Raynal. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

French match official Mathieu Raynal will have the whistle for the Pool D game in Marseille on Saturday evening. It will be his second world cup, having made his bow in 2019 - after serving as an assistant in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He made his refereeing debut in 2005 in the Rugby Pro D2 and has since taken charge of games in the Top 14, Champions Cup and test matches.

Who is the TMO and assistants?

Raynal will be joined by his countryman Pierre Brousset and New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe - who will both serve as his assistants.

The Television Match Official (TMO) will be Marius Jonker - he is an experienced referee from South Africa.

How can you watch England vs Argentia?