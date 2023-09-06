Luke Pearce will be the referee for Australia vs Georgia at the Stade de France

Eddie Jones' Australia side will kick-off their Rugby World cup campaign with a tough test against Georgia in Paris.

The former England head coach took over as the Wallabies coach earlier in 2023 - but has lost all five games since being handed the reins. His young Australian side, including number 10 Carter Gordon, will be looking to change their fortunes once the tournament starts.

However they have been handed a real tricky start to the world cup as they face Georgia at the Stade de France on the opening weekend. The Georgians beat both Italy and Wales in 2022 and will be looking to better their pool stage exists in the 2015 and 2019 world cup.

The game will kick-off at 6pm GMT on Saturday, 9 September, the penultimate game of the day. But who are the officiating team?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Australia vs Georgia?

English referee Luke Pearce is in charge of Scotland vs Ireland. Picture: Frank Fife/AFP via Getty Images

English match official Luke Pearce will be taking charge of this game at the Stade de France on Saturday. The 35-year-old is refereeing at his second world cup - having made his bow in 2019 during the tournament in Japan.

During his career, which began back in 2009, he has officiated games in the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge Cup, European Champions Cup and international test matches. His first tier one test match came in 2017 with Argentina taking on Georgia.

Who are the assistants and TMO?

Luke Pearce will be joined by a full team of match officials for the game at the Stade de France on Saturday evening. His assistants will be New Zealand's James Doleman and Welsh referee Craig Evans.

The Television Match Official (TMO) will be Ireland's Brian Macneice.

How to watch the game?