ITV’s The Long Shadow: who were the victims of The Yorkshire Ripper that may appear in ITV’s new drama?
One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, and his manhunt will be part of ITV’s new seven-part drama, ‘The Long Shadow.’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The events surrounding the murders of Peter Sutcliffe, known to many as The Yorkshire Ripper, are set to appear on our screens in the ITV drama ‘The Long Shadow,’ with its first episode set to screen this week, including the grisly details of the thirteen victims of the serial killer.
The seven-part drama, penned by English screenwriter George Kay (who had a recent hit with AppleTV+ thriller ‘Hijack’ with Idris Elba), details the five-year manhunt for the serial killer, with Kay drawing inspiration from the book ‘Wicked Beyond Belief’ by Michael Bilton, which was first published in 2003.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The manhunt for Peter Sutcliffe, portrayed in the series by Mark Stobbart, spanned over five years as Sutcliffe's killing spree began in 1975, with his first known victim, Wilma McCann, and continued until his arrest in January 1981. During this time, he attacked and killed numerous women across Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
The extensive manhunt involved multiple police forces and garnered significant media attention, making it one of the most high-profile and prolonged manhunts in British criminal history.
Sutcliffe died at the University Hospital of North Durham aged 74 on 13 November 2020, after having previously returned to HMP Frankland following treatment for a suspected heart attack at the same hospital two weeks prior. He had a number of underlying health problems, including obesity and diabetes. He reportedly refused treatment for COVID-19.
A private funeral ceremony was held, and Sutcliffe's body was cremated
Who were the 13 victims of The Yorkshire Ripper?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The series will naturally (and of course, sadly) delve into the victims of Peter Sutcliffe, from his first victim in 1957 to his last known murder before his arrest in 1980.
Wilma McCann
Wilma McCann was a 28-year-old mother of four. She was the first known victim of Peter Sutcliffe. She was brutally murdered in Leeds on October 30, 1975.
Emily Jackson
Emily Jackson, 42, was a prostitute who was murdered on January 20, 1976, in Leeds. She was beaten with a hammer and stabbed multiple times.
Irene Richardson
Irene Richardson, a 28-year-old mother of two, was murdered on February 5, 1977, in Leeds. She was also a sex worker and suffered a brutal attack.
Patricia Atkinson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia Atkinson, 32, was attacked on April 24, 1977, in Bradford. She survived the attack but succumbed to her injuries on May 29, 1977.
Jayne MacDonald
Jayne MacDonald, a 16-year-old shop assistant, was murdered on June 26, 1977, in Leeds. She was one of Sutcliffe's youngest victims.
Jean Jordan
Jean Jordan, 21, was murdered on October 1, 1977, in Manchester. Her body was found with a £5 note stuffed in her handbag, leading to the nickname "The Yorkshire Ripper."
Yvonne Pearson
Yvonne Pearson, 22, was attacked on January 21, 1978, in Bradford and died from her injuries on January 26, 1978.
Helen Rytka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Helen Rytka, 18, was murdered on January 31, 1978, in Huddersfield. She was another young victim of Sutcliffe.
Vera Millward
Vera Millward, 40, was murdered on May 16, 1978, in Manchester. She was a mother of seven.
Josephine Whitaker
Josephine Whitaker, 19, was murdered on April 4, 1979, in Halifax. She was a building society clerk.
Barbara Leach
Barbara Leach, 20, was murdered on September 1, 1979, in Bradford. She was a student at Bradford University.
Marguerite Walls
Advertisement
Advertisement
Marguerite Walls, 47, was murdered on August 20, 1980, in Leeds. She was a civil servant.
Jacqueline Hill
Jacqueline Hill, 20, was murdered on November 17, 1980, in Leeds. She was a student and the final known victim of Peter Sutcliffe.