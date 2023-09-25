One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, and his manhunt will be part of ITV’s new seven-part drama, ‘The Long Shadow.’

The events surrounding the murders of Peter Sutcliffe, known to many as The Yorkshire Ripper, are set to appear on our screens in the ITV drama ‘The Long Shadow,’ with its first episode set to screen this week, including the grisly details of the thirteen victims of the serial killer.

The seven-part drama, penned by English screenwriter George Kay (who had a recent hit with AppleTV+ thriller ‘Hijack’ with Idris Elba), details the five-year manhunt for the serial killer, with Kay drawing inspiration from the book ‘Wicked Beyond Belief’ by Michael Bilton, which was first published in 2003.

The manhunt for Peter Sutcliffe, portrayed in the series by Mark Stobbart, spanned over five years as Sutcliffe's killing spree began in 1975, with his first known victim, Wilma McCann, and continued until his arrest in January 1981. During this time, he attacked and killed numerous women across Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

The extensive manhunt involved multiple police forces and garnered significant media attention, making it one of the most high-profile and prolonged manhunts in British criminal history.

Sutcliffe died at the University Hospital of North Durham aged 74 on 13 November 2020, after having previously returned to HMP Frankland following treatment for a suspected heart attack at the same hospital two weeks prior. He had a number of underlying health problems, including obesity and diabetes. He reportedly refused treatment for COVID-19.

A private funeral ceremony was held, and Sutcliffe's body was cremated

Who were the 13 victims of The Yorkshire Ripper?

September 1979: Six of the young women murdered by Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper. Top left to right; Vera Millward, Jayne MacDonald, Josephine Whittaker and bottom left to right; Jean Royle, Helga Rytka and Barbara Leach. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The series will naturally (and of course, sadly) delve into the victims of Peter Sutcliffe, from his first victim in 1957 to his last known murder before his arrest in 1980.

Wilma McCann

Wilma McCann was a 28-year-old mother of four. She was the first known victim of Peter Sutcliffe. She was brutally murdered in Leeds on October 30, 1975.

Emily Jackson

Emily Jackson, 42, was a prostitute who was murdered on January 20, 1976, in Leeds. She was beaten with a hammer and stabbed multiple times.

Irene Richardson

Irene Richardson, a 28-year-old mother of two, was murdered on February 5, 1977, in Leeds. She was also a sex worker and suffered a brutal attack.

Patricia Atkinson

Patricia Atkinson, 32, was attacked on April 24, 1977, in Bradford. She survived the attack but succumbed to her injuries on May 29, 1977.

Jayne MacDonald

Jayne MacDonald, a 16-year-old shop assistant, was murdered on June 26, 1977, in Leeds. She was one of Sutcliffe's youngest victims.

Jean Jordan

Jean Jordan, 21, was murdered on October 1, 1977, in Manchester. Her body was found with a £5 note stuffed in her handbag, leading to the nickname "The Yorkshire Ripper."

Yvonne Pearson

Yvonne Pearson, 22, was attacked on January 21, 1978, in Bradford and died from her injuries on January 26, 1978.

Helen Rytka

Helen Rytka, 18, was murdered on January 31, 1978, in Huddersfield. She was another young victim of Sutcliffe.

Vera Millward

Vera Millward, 40, was murdered on May 16, 1978, in Manchester. She was a mother of seven.

Josephine Whitaker

Josephine Whitaker, 19, was murdered on April 4, 1979, in Halifax. She was a building society clerk.

Barbara Leach

Barbara Leach, 20, was murdered on September 1, 1979, in Bradford. She was a student at Bradford University.

Marguerite Walls

Marguerite Walls, 47, was murdered on August 20, 1980, in Leeds. She was a civil servant.

Jacqueline Hill

20-year-old student Jacqueline Hill (inset), the 13th, and last, victim of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, the 'Yorkshire Ripper', circa 1980. Hill was murdered on her way home in Leeds on 17th November 1980. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jacqueline Hill, 20, was murdered on November 17, 1980, in Leeds. She was a student and the final known victim of Peter Sutcliffe.

When does ‘The Long Shadow’ begin on ITV?