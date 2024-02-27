Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC has announced that comedian Jason Manford is set to join the cast of Waterloo Road. The Manchester born comedy star, 41, will take on the role as Steve Savage who will have a big impact on the pupils and staff when he becomes the headteacher.

Fans of the show may be wondering what his new role as headteacher means for current head Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin). It seems we will have to wait to find out as Jason won’t be joining the series until the next series (series 14) due out later this year.

Speaking to the BBC Jason Manford says: "What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester. My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It’s such a brilliant, iconic show, so I’m dead proud to now be part of its history. Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!"

Along with Jason Manford, former Hollyoaks actress Saira Choudhry will join the TV show as Nisha Chandra, the new Maths teacher. Fans will be happy to hear that Adam Thomas (Donte Charles) and Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters) will also be returning.

It’s not the first acting gig for the comedian. In 2005 Jason Manford made his acting debut in Ideal starring Johnny Vegas. He also starred in the series Ordinary Lies (2015) alongside Angela Griffin, Jo Joyner and Michelle Keegan. Jason Manford also appeared in TV favourites such as Shameless and Benidorm.