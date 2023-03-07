BBC Two documentary Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop explores the abuse allegations which were levelled at J-Pop architect Johnny Kitagawa

BBC documentary Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop explores how a veil of silence in the Japanese press allowed claims of sexual exploitation and abuse of an influential media figure to go largely unnoticed.

The one-off special explores how Johnny Kitagawa, a pioneering figure in Japanese pop culture from the 1960s to the 2010s, escaped decades-long scrutiny around allegations of sexual exploitation of boys and young men he recruited.

Even today, years after his death and with a clearer picture of his abuses of power coming to light, Kitagawa remains a celebrated figure in the world of J-Pop.

What is J-Pop?

J-Pop is Japanese pop music which became popular in the country in the 1990s. The genre has its roots in classic rock and pop and traditional Japanese music of the 1960s. Popular styles of sub-genres of J-Pop include technopop, city pop in the 1980s, and Shibuya-kei.

Johnny Kitagawa died in 2019

Who is Johnny Kitagawa?

Johnny Kitagawa launched a male-only talent agency, Johnny & Associates, who created several popular boy bands including Tanokin Trio, Hey! Say! JUMP, SMAP, Arashi, Kanjani8, and V6. He held the world record for the most number-one artists, the most number-one singles, and the most concerts produced by an individual.

He was a major figure in Japanese popular culture and when he died in 2019 the then Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, sent a message of condolence. Despite his huge influence over Japanese culture, Kitagawa kept a low profile, rarely appearing on TV or giving interviews, or even allowing photos to be taken of him.

Throughout his career, Kitagawa was the subject of allegations of sexual exploitation of adolescent boys, which were proven to be true in a civil court in 2002. But despite these allegations, which came from the boys he managed, Kitagawa continued to be held up as a national treasure during his lifetime and after his death.

Kitagawa’s career spanned more than five decades, and in that time he came into contact with thousands of boys and young men whose careers he had the power to make or break. It was Kitagawa who would ultimately decide when his agency’s new recruits were ready to debut.

BBC journalist Mobeen Azhar presents Predator: The Scandal of J-Pop

What is Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop about?

The BBC documentary explores the alleged abuse that took place over the years that Kitagawa operated and hears from some of his victims. One of those features in the documentary was 15 at the time - he recalls being washed by Kitagawa in the bath, and Kitagawa performing oral sex on him.

The documentary also explores how allegations made during Kitagawa’s lifetime were largely ignored by the mainstream Japanese press, and how, when they were reported, they made barely any impact.

BBC journalist Mobeen Azhar, who fronts the documentary, looks at the link between the press and Kitagawa’s agency to understand how Kitagawa was able to get away with claims of exploitation. He finds that much of the media was reliant on access to talent from Johnny & Associates to boost readership and advertising revenue.

When is Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop on TV?