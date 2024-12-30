Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jazz legend Jools Holland returns this New Years’ Eve with his annual Hootenanny special with a host of special musical guests.

It’s almost time to ring in the bells this New Years’, with 2025 on the horizon. And for some viewers, it wouldn’t be the festive season without spending New Years’ Eve with Jools Holland.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s show.

What time does Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny 2024 start?

You will be able to tune into Jools Holland’s Hootenanny party ahead of the bells to prepare to ring in 2025. You can watch from 11.30pm on Tuesday, December 31, leaving 30 minutes to get ready for the big moment.

The show will be shown on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.

Who is on Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny 2024?

This year, the jazz legend will be join by musical guests including:

The Boomtown Rats

Kathy Sledge

CMAT

Jungle

JADE

Marc Almond

Roger Taylor

Paul Carrack

Ruby Turner

Toby Lee

The Dead South

Is Jools Holland’s Hootenanny filmed live?

The annual Hootenanny party may seem like our favourite musical acts and celebrity guests are spending the New Year together, with those in the studio even counting down to the big moment and joining a sing-a-long of Auld Lang Syne.

However, in reality, the show is actually filmed in advance. The show is normally filmed in early December, meaning that the star-studded line-up can help viewers celebrate New Year from the comfort of their own home.