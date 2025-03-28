Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBC weather presenter Julie Reinger has announced that she is leaving the corporation after more than 30 years.

The BBC Look East star will take part in her final broadcast on Friday (March 28), explaining that now is “the right time to go”. Reigner began her career at the BBC as a newsroom assistant at BBC Radio Nottingham before moving to present on-screen at Look East.

In a statement confirming her departure, she said: “It hasn’t been an easy decision to leave my Look East and local radio family, but it feels like this is the right time to go. It has been a privilege to bring our viewers and listeners their local forecast for so many years.”

“Come rain or shine, we’ve shared lots of fun and laughter along the way. I feel very blessed to have been able to work in such a beautiful part of the country and to have such a special connection with those who live here.

BBC Look East weather presenter Julie Reinger has announced that she is leaving the corporation after 30 years at the BBC. | Andrew Florides/PA Wire

She added: “I’m always so touched when people feel they can just come up and talk to me in the street or the supermarket, like I’m an old friend – that has always meant so much to me.”

Joining Look East in 1999, Reigner presented the lunchtime and nightly weather forecasts. She also presenter weather bulletins for six BBC Local Radio stations including BBC Essex, BBC Three Counties Radio and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Reigner said; “There’s a lovely quote by AA Milne – ‘How lucky I am to have something, that makes saying goodbye so hard’. My time on Look East and local radio has been a very special something and I will miss my colleagues, and everyone watching and listening very much.”

Robert Thompson, BBC senior head of content production for the east, said: “Julie has been bringing sunshine to BBC Look East and to our BBC local radio stations across the region for the past 26 years. And even when the weather’s been rocky Julie has guided us all through it as a trusted friend. We will miss her brightening our airwaves and we wish her lots of luck for the future”

Her final broadcast will take place at 6.30pm on Friday, March 28 on the teatime BBC Look East bulletin.