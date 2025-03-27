A Line of Duty star has dropped a huge clue that the hit series could be set for a spectacular return.

Anna Maxwell Martin, who played DCS Patricia Carmichael on the BBC crime drama, has commented on rumours of a return to the Line Of Duty world. The show ran for six seasons, wrapping up with its finale in 2021.

The actress remained cryptic over the rumours of a return during an interview with Metro. When asked if Line Of Duty would be returning, Martin, 47, did not directly discredit the reports directly, instead joking she would be “killed by a sniper over there” if she were to comment.

Martin Compston as Steve Arnott leads the charge at the scene of the Fleming-Pilkington shootout in Line of Duty | World Productions/Steffan Hill

A seventh season of the show has been heavily rumoured in recent years, with fans hoping to see more of the AC-12 unit. Star Martin Compston previously said that the cast would be up for returning and was “sure there are ideas” but didn’t “want to get people’s hopes up”.

Christina Chong, who played DI Nicky Rogerson on the show, dropped the biggest clue so far after revealing that bosses had asked her for her filming availability in 2026. Speaking on the red carpet of the Hollywood Saturn Awards last month, Chong said: “So I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially Nicola Rogerson will be back for season seven.”

The season six finale, which has been touted as Line Of Duty’s last-ever episode, drew in a huge audience of 16.44 million viewers as the identity of H was revealed. However, some fans were left disappointed with the conclusion to the show.