The BBC has confirmed the return of one if its acclaimed drama series for its third season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie, will return to screens after being recommissioned by the broadcaster. The show’s third series will follow DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) once again, with the pair this time investigating the death of a member of a covert british special forces mission at a remote Arctic research station.

Series one of the show, which also feature Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, was set on HMS Vigil, a ballistic Royal navy submarine, while the show’s second series saw DCI Silva and DI Longacre take a mystery involving drones on land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Leslie and Suranne Jones star in Vigil season 2 | BBC / World Productions LTD / Nicky Hamilton / Rufina Breskin

Jones said of the show’s return: “I can’t wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I’m sure it will be a thrill of a ride.”

Leslie, 38, added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what’s set to be Vigil’s most high-stakes mission yet.”

Filming for the third series is set to get underway in Scotland later this year, with the release date yet to be announced. Series one and two of the show are available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.