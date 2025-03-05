One of the BBC’s biggest police dramas has been shelved by the broadcaster after two season despite rave reviews and high viewership.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Responder, starring Martin Freeman in the lead role, has no current plans to return for a third series, but could return in the future. The Liverpool-set drama became a hit with viewers and critics alike, with praise heaped on Freeman for his portrayal of under-pressure Scouse cop Chris Carson.

Millions of viewers tuned in for the series, which last aired in May 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Responder, which also feature Bernard Hill in his last role on screen before his death, picked up Line Of Duty’s mantle of fan-favourite policing drama, attracting almost 10 million viewers for its premiere in 2022 and taking the crown as one of the year’s biggest new dramas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Freeman starred in hit BBC police drama The Responder, which has been shelved by the BBC after just two series. | BBC / Dancing Ledge

However, schedules of the cast and crew, including show creator Tony Schumacher, have become an issue in commissioning the show going forward. A source told The Sun: "The BBC are really invested in the series but due to schedules the show has had to be put on ice. Tony is currently working on another project but there is a hope a third series will be made at some point in the future."

Tony previously spoke about the future of the show in an interview with Collider last year. He said: “It feels like we’ve left him [Chris Carson] in a good place. But I’d never say never, if we could come up with the right thing and if we could find the right way to do it.

“Chris is safe where he is now. I’m happy that he’s there, and I’m happy for him that he’s where he is. I don’t want to do bad things to him again.”

The Responder also starred Bernard Hill, in what would become one of his last acting role before his death aged 79. | BBC / Dancing Ledge

Sherlock and The Hobbit star Freeman, who won an International Emmy for his portrayal of Chris on the show, added: "The show feels like something outside of us now. It’s something we wouldn’t want to mess up, as a separate entity from ourselves, almost.

"But as Tony said, I think if it was absolutely right and genuinely an artistically good idea to do more, then absolutely."