The BBC have quietly shelved one of its hit primetime drama after just one season despite rave reviews from critics and high ratings.

Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson, will not return for a second series, according to new reports. The four-part miniseries aired on BBC One in October 2023 and received acclaim from both critics and viewers.

The show, co-created by Philip Barantini, James Cummings and Stephen Graham, was based on the 2021 film of the same name. In the film, Chef Andy Jones (Graham) is failing to manage his upscale restaurant’s dinner service in real-time, all while battling with a crippling addiction to alcohol and drugs.

Boiling Point has been shelved by the BBC after just one series. | BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited

The film ends with Andy suffering a heart attack. The BBC series picked up six months after the events of the film with Andy’s former sous-chef Carly (Robinson) now in charge of her own fine-dining restaurant and working with Andy’s former staff, Andy coming to terms with living with his addiction and health issues and the rift that the saga put between the two.

The Sun has reported that there is no plans for a second series of the show, despite its success. A source said: “It’s not often a drama gets such love from viewers and critics but Boiling Point was such a rarity the team has been left disappointed that there’s no news on a second series.

Stephen Graham as Andy in Boiling Point | BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/Kevin Baker

“The fact is there’s still an appetite for more, it’s just making that happen. Boiling Point is on the shelf, so to speak, but if the right story or idea comes along then there’s every chance it could be back on screens one day.”