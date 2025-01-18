Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hit ITV drama McDonald & Dodds has been cancelled after four series leaving fans devastated.

Fans of McDonald and Dodds have been left devastated after it was confirmed the hit ITV show has been axed. Bosses decided not to renew the show - starring Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia - for a fifth season due to falling ratings.

A spokesperson for ITV has confirmed that they have not renewed the show as the fourth series did not meet the threshold for a recommission, with fans left devastated over the show's premature ending. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "So sad about this! SUCH a great series! No more #Chipsandbutter @TalaGv #McDonaldandDodds”.

Another said: "That’s a shame I enjoyed this." A third wrote: "Bitterly disappointed as this was a fabulous series."

Hit ITV drama McDonald & Dodds has been cancelled after four series leaving fans devastated. (Photo: ITV) | ITV

Another shared: "Cancelled? Good grief. A first rate pair of actors, playful scripts and a great location. I despair at times, I really do."

The final series of McDonald and Dodds ended with Lauren accepting a marriage proposal from her husband-to-be, with it seemingly like the show was expected to continue long into the future. Last year, McDonald and Dodds star Jason opened up about the show being labelled "cosy crime".

He said: "I think if you're making a show with cosy crime in mind, that's very dangerous. Although it's a whodunnit, McDonald & Dodds is quite a complex show. In terms of the script, you've got this great conundrum puzzle, but then it might touch on the cultural misappropriation of the blues and obviously, because of our relationship, some of the people we meet display a slight shadow of racism. But it's all played in a very subtle way and instead of it being a gritty documentary about one of those serious subjects, it's actually something that is enjoyable to an audience [but] touches on much more serious subjects”.