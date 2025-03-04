A new thriller starring Line of Duty actor Martin Compston drops on Prime Video today (March 4).

Fear, based on a novel of the same name written by Dirk Kurbjuweit, follows the story of Martyn (Martin Compston) and Rebecca (Anjlli Mohindra) as a couple who relocate their young family from London to a leafy Glasgow suburb.

However, their perfect start in Glasgow stalls when neighbour Jan (Sally McLeod) begins making unnerving comments towards Rebecca, with the couple finding the situation escalating quickly.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston appears in the new Prime Video thriller series Fear, filmed in Glasgow. | Amazon MGM Studios

The Prime Video series has transported its setting to Glasgow, compared to the novel’s original setting in Germany. The show’s stunning filming locations have caught the eyes of fans so far.

Where was Fear filmed?

Much of Fear is filmed in Glasgow's leafy West End | Amazon MGM Studios

Fear was predominately filmed on Park Terrace in the affluent Glasgow neighbourhood of Kelvinbridge, located in the West End of the city. The impressive home that Martyn and Rebecca relocate to from London is located on the swanky street, overlooking Kelvingrove Park.

The series continues to film in notable locations in Glasgow’s West End, including in the park itself. Prominent scenes are also filmed at award-winning city restaurant The Gannet, located in nearby Finnieston.

Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow's West End is used prominently throughout the Prime Video show. | Amazon MGM Studios

Glasgow restaurant The Gannet is also used as a filming location in Fear. | Amazon MGM Studios

Speaking to Radio Times, Martin said that after previously filming The Rig with Prime Video and production company Wild Mercury in Edinburgh, he relished being able to return to the west coast of Scotland to film Fear. He said: “As you get older, you sort of migrate there [Glasgow’s West End} on your nights out, instead of going into the centre of town and the clubs you're going to go out to the posh bars in the West End.

"So the fact that the drama's set there, and they were assembling this wonderful cast around it, it was a no-brainer. And thankfully, I think we've done it justice. I think the West End in Glasgow looks beautiful. I think that's massive credit to Justin [Chadwick, director] and his team."

How to watch Fear

All three episodes of Fear were released on Prime Video on March 4. You will need to have a subscription to the streaming service to access the title, with subscriptions beginning at £5.99 per month for a standard membership.