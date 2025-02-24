The White Lotus is back on screens with intrigue and mystery surrounding the new batch of jet-setting characters.

The hit HBO anthology series return to screens on February 17, with millions of fans across the world tuning in for a new biting satire on the rich and powerful.

One thing that often leaves viewers mesmerised are the stunning filming locations featured on the show, with previous seasons turning The White Lotus lens onto captivating landscapes in Hawaii and Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations of season three of the hit show.

The White Lotus traveled to Thailand for season three | HBO /Sky

Where is The White Lotus season three filmed?

The primary filming locations, offering the stunning backdrop to the Thailand-set storyline, is the Four Seasons resort on island of Koh Samui. The five-star resort is home to some of the most scenic view of the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a number of private villas and stunning stretches beaches.

If The White Lotus season three is making you fall in love with the scenery, you can actually stay at the hotel resort. But be prepared to part with a good chunk of money for your stay, with prices for the Four Seasons Koh Samui fluctuating due to the popularity of the show.

At the time of writing, one night stay at the resort will set you back between £1,600 and £1,900 per night, with this rising to an eye-watering £9,400 per night in the first week in March according to Booking.com.

The Four Seasons Koh Samui resort serves as the main filming location for The White Lotus season three | HBO/Sky

Other filming locations were used throughout Thailand for season three of The White Lotus. Filming also took place at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, Rosewood Phuket's Ta Khai, with interiors also filmed at Acts Studio in Bangkok.

The White Lotus season three continues at 9pm on Monday, February 24 on Sky Atlantic, with episodes also available weekly from 2am the same day on streaming service NOW TV.