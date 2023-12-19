Kate Micucci, known for her role in “The Big Bang Theory” and her musical career with Garfunkle and Oates, has shared she is now cancer-free on TikTok.

Kate Micucci attends "Clerks III" Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Actress Kate Micucci, known for her role as Lucy on the CBS smash hit “The Big Bang Theory,” has provided fans with an overwhelmingly positive health update after the actress revealed only earlier in the month that she was diagnosed with lung cancer - despite having never smoked a cigarette, she admitted when revealing the diagnosis.

However, the Garfunkel and Oates musician recently shared on TikTok a segment from “Good Morning America” covering her diagnosis and lung cancer. In a caption alongside the video, she wrote, "Pretty surreal to wake up and find Good Morning America had done a segment about my lung cancer diagnosis. Great news is, thanks to surgery last week, I am cancer-free and no other treatment is needed."

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micucci expressed her gratitude, saying, "I was very lucky to have such wonderful doctors and nurses who took great care of me. And I was very lucky to find it so early. Thank you @willreeve_ and @goodmorningamerica for getting the word out about lung cancer awareness. #lungcancer #lucky #sendinglove."

Perhaps best known to audiences as Raj’s one-time girlfriend Lucy on “The Big Bang Theory,” Micucchi was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, and raised in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Raised in a Catholic family, Micucci learned to play classical piano from her mother. After graduating from Nazareth Area High School in 1998, she pursued her passion for the arts, earning an A.A. in fine arts from Keystone College and a B.A. in studio art from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles in 2003.

Micucci's comedic talent found its expression through various television commercials and acting roles. Her notable appearances include Toni the barista on NBC's "Four Kings," guest roles on popular shows like "Malcolm in the Middle," "How I Met Your Mother," and what some consider her breakout role in "The Big Bang Theory."

Micucci is also one half of comedic folk group Garfunkel and Oates, a musical comedy duo consisting of Riki Lindhome and herself. The duo gained popularity for their humorous and often satirical songs that touch on various aspects of life, relationships, and societal norms. The name "Garfunkel and Oates" is a play on the names of Art Garfunkel (of Simon & Garfunkel) and John Oates (of Hall & Oates).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duo's performances, both live and in music videos, became widely popular on platforms like YouTube with their songs covering a range of topics, including dating, sex, and societal expectations, presented with a humorous and sometimes irreverent perspective. One of their most well-known songs is "Pregnant Women Are Smug," which satirizes certain attitudes towards pregnancy. The duo's unique blend of humour and music garnered them a dedicated fanbase and then a television series, "Garfunkel and Oates" for IFC.