The Office star Steve Carrell is amongst the donors who have contributed to actor Ken Hudson Campbell’s fundraising page after he was diagnosed with cancer

Ken Hudson Campbell has been overwhelmed by the generosity of stars such as Steve Carrell who have contributed to his cancer fundraising page.

According to his daughter Michaela Campbell, actor Ken Hudson Campbell was overcome with emotion after the fundraising page she set up has been inundated with donations from the likes of The Office’s Steve Carrell, and Big Bang Theory co-creator Ben Prady. Michaela set up the fundraising page after her father was diagnosed with cancer. Ken Hudson Campbell reportedly 'burst into tears' after seeing how many people had donated.

On the fundraising page she set up, Michaela Campbell wrote: “On October 27th, 2023, Ken was diagnosed with cancer, a tumour had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and it began encroaching on his teeth. On December 7th, he is scheduled for a 10-hour surgery, during which a large part of his jawbone will be removed, along with his lymph nodes, and part of his leg bone. Surgeons plan to reconstruct a new jaw for Ken from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation. He will have a six-month recovery period and chemo may be needed afterwards as well.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Carrell reportedly donated $10,000 dollars (£7,952) and as well as Big Bang theory co-creator, the likes of Jeff Garlin and Tim Meadows have donated too. Michaela Campbell told People magazine that “It was the first time he really got emotional about the whole situation. It was kind of a shock to him to feel so loved.”

Who did Ken Hudson Campbell play in Home Alone?