Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki have spoke candidly about their romance on the set of The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who played Penny and Leonard Hofstader in The Big Bang Theory, have detailed how they fell in love on set of the American sitcom.

The actors, who are both from LA, starred as love interests in the multi-award-winning series about four socially-awkward friends and their hot neighbour.

A total of 247 episodes and 12 seasons were released between 2007 and 2019. Johnny, 47, and Kaley, 36, have revealed that they secretly started dating in real life from 2008 to 2010.

The pair explained how their romance helped to achieve a great relationship on-screen in a discussion with Vanity Fair, as Jessica Radloff releases new book, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (Getty Images)

The actors said they both felt an instant connection when they first met but didn’t realise those feelings were mutual.

While filming a fantasy scene for the Nerdvana Annihilation episode, Leonard had to hold Penny in his arms.

Johnny said: “Kaley didn’t look freaked out at all. In fact, she looked extremely happy in those arms.”

“I think we fell a little in love in that elevator shaft,” Kaley added.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (Getty Images)

Although it was a dream sequence in the series, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a picture of this scene on Penny’s fridge in her apartment.

Johnny and Kaley decided to keep their relationship private as they were concerned that it “could ruin the fantasy” of what happens to Leonard and Penny in The Big Bang Theory.

After two years of dating the couple decided to call it quits on their relationship and were able to continue without any hard feelings. Johnny revealed that they were asked to do an interview together “not even a week” after the breakup.

Kaley said: “ We really adored each other, and we were lucky because as our breakup was happening, there was no foul play, there was nothing bad about our relationship . . . it just ended.”

Kaley was previously married to Tennis Player Ryan Sweeting from 2013- 2016 and Equestrian Karl Cook from 2018- 2021.

The actress is now dating actor Tom Pelphrey.