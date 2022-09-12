The Emmy Awards will return with a live broadcast from the US tonight - this is how you can watch them in the UK

The 2022 Emmy Awards, the US’s answer to the Bafta TV awards, recognises excellence in the television industry.

This year’s awards show will be hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson and broadcast live in the US on NBC tonight (12 September).

The show was disrupted by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and the ceremony was held virtually - this year the Emmys will finally return to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for an in person event.

Nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards have been revealed. (Credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s big winner was season four of The Crown, which was nominated for 11 awards and won seven, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Ted Lasso was the best performing comedy series in 2021, it was the most-nominated first-year comedy series in the awards' history with 20 nominations, winning seven.

When is the Emmys 2022?

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Microsoft Theatre on Monday 12 September at 5pm local time (1am on Tuesday UK time).

The ceremony is expected to last three hours if everything goes to plan, but with live events that’s never certain, and acceptance speeches can often drag on for longer than many would like.

This means that the live awards show is expected to end around 4am UK time, but it could be an even later finish.

Last year’s ceremony ran for 3 hrs 15 mins and was viewed by more than 8 million people in the US.

Which shows are nominated this year?

There are dozens of nominees across 29 categories - this year Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations in six categories, followed by Ted Lasso with 11 nominations in six categories.

Other big shows from the past year that have been recognised include Stranger Things, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Succession has 25 Emmy nominations

Some debut shows that have been nominated this year include the Netflix smash hit Squid Game, drama horror series Yellowjackets, and sci-fi mystery Severance.

Among the actors nominated this year are Kaley Cuoco, Toni Collette, Jung Ho-yeon, Donald Glover, Steve Martin, and Bob Odenkirk.

Visit here for a full rundown of the all the Emmy Awards 2022 nominations.

How can you watch the Emmys in the UK?

No TV station in the UK is hosting a live broadcast of the event - this is likely because the late time of the show’s airing will not guarantee a high viewership in the UK.

However, UK viewers will still be able to catch the full show as it airs online.

The awards show will stream live on the official Emmys website, emmys.com, as well as on The Emmy Awards YouTube channel, and the Emmys / Television Academy Facebook page.

For those not wanting to stay up until 4am it will be possible to watch the show after it first airs.