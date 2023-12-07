Perhaps a line as iconic as the film itself, this Christmas spread the holiday joy by wishing someone a “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal.”

It feels sometimes that there are a lot of Christmas greetings that we are bombarded with this time of year, and some of them just feel a little… well... boring if we’re being honest. “Goodwill to all mankind,” “Warmest wishes for a wonderful holiday season,” and “Seasons greetings” all seem a little bit played out and for some a little too “Hallmark”-esque. So what of the alternatives?

But one phrase that has been doing the rounds this Christmas especially, after the star of the film earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week, seems to be in particular a popular recent addition to the Christmas greeting lexicon - “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal.” So what film did the phrase originate from, and where can you watch said film this Christmas?

What movie did the phrase “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal” originate from?

If you said “Home Alone,” you’re wrong. If you said “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” we’ll give you a point. But to be pedantic, the phrase comes from the film within a film that features in both “Home Alone” and its sequel in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

The phrase comes from the film Kevin McCallister watches while stuck in a luxury hotel that looks to be frequented by Donald Trump (he had a cameo in the “Home Alone 2” when Kevin asks if the hotel is any good). That film is “Angels with Even Filthier Souls,” the Yuletide sequel to the black-and-white gangster movie “Angels with Filthy Souls” that scared Kevin in the first film.

The Tommy-gun-toting Johnny ended up gunning down the “Dame” in the sequel, uttering a Christmas version of his immortal line within the film: “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal,” before firing a few more shots with the gun and ending with “... and a Happy New Year.”

That appearance would be the final film role for the actor portraying the mobster, Ralph Foody, who retired from acting shortly after its release. Foody died aged 71 in 1999.

Where can I watch the “Home Alone” series?