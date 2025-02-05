Sky New presenter Kay Burley has announced live on air that she is leaving the broadcaster after more than three decades at the channel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The host made the announcement at the end of her breakfast programme on Wednesday morning (February 5), confirming that she had made her final broadcast. She said: “After over a million minutes of live TV news, more than anyone else in the world, it’s time for me to indulge in some of my other passions, including my love for travel.

“So, after covering 12 separate general elections, including Sir Keir Starmer’s victory last year, I am retiring from Sky News, let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news. Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades – you’re awesome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay Burley revealed live on Sky News that she has retired from the broadcaster after 36 years. | Getty Images

“I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch.”

Kay, 64, joined the broadcaster 36 years ago in 1989, the same year the channel launched. She fronted Sky News coverage of major world events such as, the death of Princess Diana and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in 2001, being awarded with a BAFTA for her live coverage for the latter.

David Rhodes, executive chairman of Sky News, said: "With millions of minutes presenting live rolling news, Kay's legacy in television journalism is unmatched, as is her commitment to Sky's legacy. And I'm sure some MPs in Westminster will sleep easy knowing they won't face her indomitable questioning in the mornings."

"We thank Kay for her huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism. And we wish her the best of luck."