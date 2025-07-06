The BBC’s flagship politics show returns today.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is on at 9am today.

After an eventful week, which saw the government have to climb down on its welfare bill in order to get it through the Commons - and also Chancellor Rachel Reeves obvious and upsetting distress during Prime Ministers Questions - there will be plenty to discuss.

Among the guests include Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, who will no doubt want to talk about today’s announcement of the introduction of family hubs offering parenting support and youth services, which are to be set up in every council area in England.

UK education secretary Bridget Phillipson

The Department for Education is putting £500m targeted at disadvantaged communities into the scheme, to put a Best Start family hub in every local authority by April next year. It is reminiscent of the Sure Start centres that were introduced in the late 1990s by the New Labour government - and which are looked back on fondly by many people.

Also on the programme will be shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride. He has been on the front foot this week, saying scenes in the Commons over the past week have left bond markets “twitchy” about the government and “their ability to actually grip things like spending going forward”.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley will also appear - and is likely to be quizzed about the demonstration by Palestine Action supporters yesterday which saw 29 people arrested on suspicion of terror offences after gathering to show support for the now proscribed group Palestine Action.