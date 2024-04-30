Layton and Nikita: Live! Stars from “Strictly Come Dancing” announce new dance Show; how to get tickets
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, two of the stars from BBC One’s hit contest series “Strictly Come Dancing,” are set to captivate audiences with their new dance show this summer - “Layton and Nikita: Live!”
The dynamic duo will bring their unique style and incredible talent to the stage, promising a performance full of energy and passion as Layton and Nikita share an undeniable on-stage chemistry that will leave audiences spellbound.
Layton Williams is a versatile performer known for his engaging roles on television and his impressive work in West End theatre. He starred as Stephen Carmichael in the hit series “Bad Education”. He has since made a name for himself in the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”, showcasing his range as an actor, singer, and dancer.
Nikita Kuzmin is a professional dancer and choreographer who has made his mark on the international stage. His talent and dedication have been recognised on BBC's “Strictly Come Dancing,” where he wowed audiences with his exceptional dance routines. He was also the runner-up on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2024.
The new show will offer fans a rare opportunity to witness these two accomplished performers collaborating on stage, combining their strengths and successes to create an unforgettable experience.
Where is “Layton and Nikita: Live!” performing?
“Layton and Nikita! Live” performs at the following locations on the following dates:
- June 30 2024: Bridgewater Hall, Lower Mosley St, Manchester M2 3WS (star time TBC)
- July 16 2024: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Catherine St, London WC2B 5JF (2:30pm/7:30pm)
Where can I book tickets to see “Layton and Nikita: Live!”?
Those wishing to see “Layton and Nikita: Live!” in Manchester can book tickets through Bridgewater Hall’s official website, but be warned - there is limited availability already. Tickets are priced for this event between £41 to £56 (booking fees may apply)
Tickets to see either performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane can be purchased through the LW Theatre’s website, with tickets ranging from £52.00 to £114.000 (booking fees may apply)
