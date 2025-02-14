The cause of death of an American soap legend - who appeared in more than 2,000 episodes of General Hospital - has been revealed

Leslie Charleson, who passed away on January 12 aged 79, died from blunt head trauma, from an old injury.

American celebrity website TMZ has seen medical examiner documents which say that she died from "sequelae of blunt head trauma" - the after-effects of a blow.

The cause of death of Leslie Charleson, left, has been revealed | Getty Images

It is not said how or when she sustained the injury, although TMZ says that she had suffered several falls, some of which prevented her from appearing in General Hospital.

The LA County medical examiner says Leslie had a history of asthma, arthritis, atrial fibrillation, and normal pressure hydrocephalus, which the NHS says is a build-up of fluid in the brain usually only seen in older people.

Charleson started on General Hospital in 1977, taking over the part of Monica Bard. From then until 2023 she appeared in 2,079 episodes, as well as in Mannix, The Wild Wild West, Marcus Welby MD, Happy Days, Cannon, and Barnaby Jones.