Leslie Charleson: General Hospital star and soap opera legend who made cameo on Friends dies aged 79
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The actress appeared in more than 2,000 episodes of popular US soap opera General Hospital. She portrayed the character of Monica Quartermaine for almost 50 years on the show.
Charleson’s death was confirmed by show bosses. Executive producer Frank Valentini said in a post on the show’s official Instagram page: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson.
“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set.
“On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”
Charleson joined the show in 1977 after stepping in to replace actress Patsy Rahn in the role of Monica. She had previously appeared in the soap opera As The World Turns as Alice Whipple.
She was involved in some major storylines throughout her time on the show, included one of US daytime TV’s biggest love triangles between Monica, Rick and Alan.
Owing to her success and status as a legend of the screen, Charleson made a cameo appearance in a 2004 episode of Friends. The actress appeared as herself alongside Matt LeBlanc’s Joey Tribiani on the gameshow ‘Pyramid’ during the season 10 episode ‘The One Where The Stripper Cries’.
Tributes have flooded in from heartbroken fans. One said: “Oh this is heartbreaking news. Loved her & how she portrayed Monica. So sorry for this loss to GH [General Hospital]”. Another added: “Icon and legend! Rest in Paradise!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.