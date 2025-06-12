Late singer Liam Payne is appearing in the upcoming Netflix competition show Building The Band and the streaming service has just confirmed its release date.

Building The Band was filmed months before the tragic passing of Liam Payne in october 2024. The show is a competition-style programme that aims to put together the next big music act by matching singers purely on their musical compatibility, sight unseen like other Netflix hit Love Is Blind.

Interest in the series has understandably risen following Payne’s untimely death. The former One Direction member died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Netflix has confirmed the release date of its new competition singing show, which features the late Liam Payne as a judge. | Getty Images

Netflix has confirmed that his family have reviewed Building The Band and given their blessing for the series to screen as planned, following questions over whether the show would still go ahead in light of the tragic events.

Alongside Liam, other famous band members from the world of music will be on hand to mentor the contestant as they make their way through the process. This includes former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland. Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean will host the series.

When is Building The Band out on Netflix?

Netflix has released a first look at the series in a new teaser. It shows the contestant in the Love Is Blind-style pods as they listen to another contestant Donzell as he performs ‘Jealous’ by Labrinth. The teaser gives viewers a taste of how the show is set up, with contestant pressing a button if they like what they hear and want the performer in their band.

Netflix has also confirmed the release date and episode schedule of Building The Band. The first four episodes will land on the streaming service on July 9, with episodes released in batches every Wednesday after this. The full schedule is:

Week 1 (episode 1-4) - July 9

Week 2 (episode 5-7) - July 16

Week 3 (episode 8-10) - July 23