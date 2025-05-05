Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An actor has poured a splash of cold water on hopes that one of the most popular TV series in recent years will soon be back.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Line of Duty has intrigued and delighted viewers over the last decade with carefully plotted intrigue, double-crossing and hi-octane action. But the sixth series following anti-corruption police unit AC-13 ended with more of a whimper than a bang, and it was hoped that the series would return despite the fact that the elusive H was- seemingly - finally unmasked.

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming and Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty, BBC's hit crime drama.

But actor Martin Compston, who plays one of the main characters Steve Arnott, has said that actually any filming would be “a way off”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Sun about the possibility of a new series, Compston said: “We're always talking about possibilities and schedules and whatnot. Everybody's got stuff going on at the minute, so I think anything, unfortunately, would be a way off."

“But because we're all so close and we all want the best for the show, we wouldn't do it again just for the sake of it. If it was just about doing it for the sake of it, we'd have probably done another three series by now.

"We really care about the quality of it. So if we come back, it would be for the right reasons. It won’t just be: ‘Get another one done.’ It'll be because Jed thinks there's a story to tell."

The actor said he had met up with series creator Jed Mercurio and co-stars Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure before Christmas but admitted it was just for dinner, not to thrash out professional matters.

It was reported last month that new episodes would be filmed next year after Compston, McClure and Dunbar found they had the time in their schedules.