Line of Duty star Martin Compston has shared an update on when fans can expect season 7 of the popular BBC crime drama to air. The revelation comes after his former co-star hinted that there was more to come.

Created by Jed Mercurio, Line of Duty last appeared on our TV screens in May 2021. Starring Compston, 39, as Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott alongside Aidan Dunbar and Vicky McClure, the finale wrapped up most of the show’s major storylines, with just some loose ends left to unravel.

Three years on from that explosive final episode, fans have been left wondering if the series will ever be making a comeback. Now Compston has weighed in on the conversation, here’s everything you need to know about whether Line of Duty will be back on our screens anytime soon.

Is Line of Duty returning for season 7?

Speaking in an interview with the Mirror, Compston revealed that regarding a new season “things are a little bit complicated”. He said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed (Mercurio), and we'd all love to work together at some point but there are no immediate plans. It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

His comments come after his former co-star Adrian Dunbar revealed that both himself, Compston and McClure all “hope” the series will return. Speaking on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr in February, he told the host about the possibility of a season 7.

Dunbar said: "Who knows? I hope so. I mean, certainly, we all hope so - Vicky, Martin and myself. We really hope that it will come back and so we can only keep our fingers crossed. I mean, it's definitely not dead, I'll say that. It's definitely not dead in the water."

