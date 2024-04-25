A hit BBC drama is set to return for its second season, much to the joy of fans who have been left waiting two years for its sequel. Fans last saw The Responder, which stars Martin Freeman, during its dramatic season 1 finale, with the new series coming to BBC sooner than you’d think.

Freeman will reprise his role in the series, which is based on the real-life experiences of former policeman Tony Schumacher. It tells the story of compromised police officer Chris as he tries to navigate working the beat in Liverpool.

The BBC have officially confirmed The Responder is returning for season 2, with Adelayo Adedayo also expected to reprise her role as Rachel. Here is everything you need to know about The Responder season 2.

What is The Responder season 2 about?

The Responder season 2 will take place six months after that dramatic season 1 ending. BBC have revealed a synopsis for the new series, it reads: "Carson is trying to be a better police officer, a better man, and most importantly, a better father to his daughter Tilly.

"All whilst still dealing with the relentless trauma of being a night response officer. Chris wants a day job. Chris needs a day job. But is he prepared to risk everything to get one?"

Schumacher, whose real-life experiences have helped shape the drama previously told the BBC what it was like being a police responder. He explained: “Every time you opened the car door, you didn’t know what you were going to find. It’s brilliantly exciting at the start but after a bit it becomes a bit monotonous and then it becomes a bit too much.”

When is the release date for The Responder season 2?

Fans don’t have much longer to wait until they can watch The Responder season 2. The first episode of the new series will be available to watch on Sunday, May 5 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Viewers can also catch up on all the action of the first series on BBC iPlayer.