The Lions of the Marsh Pride are the most filmed lions in the world, and this new BBC Two documentary uses extensive archive footage to weave together a story about conservationism

Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride, a new documentary about a group of lions filmed across forty years, is coming to BBC Two on Tuesday 23 August.

The one-off 90-minute documentary features interviews with naturalist Simon King, who spent a number of years with the Marsh Pride lions previously while working on the series Big Cat Diaries.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride.

What is Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride about?

A lion family from the Marsh Pride in the Maasai Mara at sunset (Credit: BBC Natural History Unit)

The official BBC Two synopsis explains that “in a world where conflict between humans and animals is increasing, this pride is a powerful symbol of the catastrophic decline of lions in the wild […] the Marsh Pride’s battle for survival is told in incredible detail by those who live alongside them, those who tried to protect them, and some who ultimately wanted them dead.”

“Over the past decades well over half of Africa’s lions have been wiped out, leaving only around 20,000 in the wild. Habitat loss and huge population growth have increasingly put them in direct confrontation with humans.”

“The lions’ dramatic tale of shifting loyalties, bloody take-overs and sheer resilience is told through archive dating back to the 1970s, alongside specially shot interviews with naturalists, guides, vets and conservationists in Kenya and the UK.”

The documentary is comprised largely of archive footage – these particular lions of this particular pride are believed to be the most filmed lions in the world.

Who worked on Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride?

Simon King, who spent a number of years working with these particular lions, appears throughout as a presenter.

Michael Kaelo of the Mara Predator Conservation Programme and conservationist Dr Paula Kahumbu appear to discuss their efforts to protect the remaining members of the Marsh Pride.

As the BBC Two synopsis also reveals, a number of “the Maasai, who live and graze their cattle in close proximity to the lions, speak - some for the first time - about the struggles of living close to these dangerous predators.”

The documentary was directed by Pamela Gordon, who previously directed New Labour, Alex Brooker: Disability & Me, and Thatcher: The Downfall.

Is there a trailer for Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride?

Unfortunately not, no.

When and how can I watch Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride?

Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride will air on BBC Two on Tuesday 23 August at 9pm. It is a 90 minute feature length documentary.

In the US, Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride will air on Wednesday 14 September on PBS.

How many episodes is Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride?

This particular piece focusing on the Marsh Pride is just a one-off documentary. However, press releases from the BBC have described it as the first in a series of feature length documentary films focusing on different animals, so you can expect a similar style of documentary to follow in time.

Where was Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride filmed?

The lions live in an area of the Masai Mara in Kenya which is known as the Musiara Marsh.

Why should I watch Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride?