Loose Women viewers repulsed by Linda Robson's x-rated comments about genital hair: "This is gross"
Appearing on ITV for just the second time this week, after Loose Women was sacrificed on the TV schedule for the Euros, the ladies gathered on our screens to gossip about the week’s events. But the conversation quickly turned south, as presenter Kaye Adams shifted the talk towards body hair, revealing that she had a particular hair on her body that she wanted to have plucked.
As this was then done live on air, Linda Robson decided that it was time to not only scrape the bottom of the barrel, but carve a whole in it and keep digging underneath.
She began then talking about her pubic hair, describing it as a “brown bush” and adding that there were “stragglers” below the belt. All of this at 12.45pm, when the British public would be sitting down with their lunch. Many have taken to social media to lodge their complaints - and some have even called for Robson to be sacked.
Posting on X, @ChloeCo89448997 said: “This is gross! Why the hell would we find this entertaining?” and @TraylorHolmes added: “Things we didn’t need to hear: Linda Robson talking about her minge.”
@InformeOculto posted: “F*** sake, all this talk about their dry and dusty fannies #LooseWomen.”
Meanwhile @mrscarter22 shared that her unsuspecting husband was left gagging by Robson’s comments, quite literally spoiling his lunch. She said: “My hubby was eating his beef salad sarnie and he never gags at anything but their hair chat just had him baulking.”
