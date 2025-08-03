Love Island 2025 bombshells and dumpings: Full list of contestants' arrivals and departures - and the line-up for the final
For those who have wiped it from their memory, the first episode of this year’s series was Monday, June 9 - almost two months ago.
Since then there has been chopping and changing, coupling and uncoupling and recoupling and bombshells and all sorts. So here’s the ever-changing cast list of islanders who have been on our screens for the last eight weeks - and who is left for Monday night’s final.
Day 1 - June 9 - the original islanders
Twelve singles entered the villa on June 9 (Kyle Ashman was removed before entering and replaced by Conor Phillips) and one surprise bombshell towards the end of the show.
- Alima Gagigo (Scotland)
- Ben Holbrough (Gloucester)
- Blu Chegini (London)
- Conor Phillips (Limerick, Ireland)
- Dejon Noel‑Williams (London)
- Harry Cooksley (Guildford)
- Helena Ford (London)
- Megan Forte Clarke (Dublin, now Brighton)
- Megan Moore (Southampton)
- Shakira Khan (Burnley)
- Sophie Lee (Manchester)
- Tommy Bradley (Hertfordshire)
- Toni Laites (Las Vegas - the bombshell)
Day 2 - June 10
- Sophie becomes the first to be dumped from the villa after initial coupling.
Day 3 - June 11
- Bombshells Shea Mannings and Remell Ellis-Mullings enter
Day 4 - June 12
- Blu Chegini dumped (not picked in recoupling), later returned on Day 43
Day 5 - June 13
- Three bombshells enter - Yasmin Pettet, Emily Moran, and Malisha Jordan
Day 8 - June 16
- Harrison Solomon arrives as bombshell.
- Malisha Jordan dumped just three days after arrival
- Emily Moran dumped
Day 14 - June 22
- Two new male bombshells - Giorgio Russo and Will Means turn up
- Poppy Harrison and Caprice Alexandra arrive as sleepover twist participants.
Day 16 - June 24
- Will Means, Poppy Harrison, Caprice Alexandra, Shea Mannings dumped in wave after failed Casa Amor style swaps
Day 18 - June 26
- Megan Forte Clarke and Remell Ellis-Mullings dumped
Day 22 - June 30
- Ryan Bannister and Billykiss Azeez arrive
Day 23 - July 1
- Alima Gagigo and Ryan Bannister were dumped following a recoupling twist.
Day 27 - July 5
Casa Amor new entrants
- Rheo Parnell
- Lucy Quinn
- Yaz Broom
- Emma Munro
- Lauren Wood
- Andrada Pop
Day 28 - July 6
New boys arrive in the villa
- Chris Middleton
- Martin Enitan
- Cacherel Mercer
- Ty Isherwood
- Jamie Rhodes
- Boris Vidovic
Day 30 - July 8
Mass dumpings:
- Giorgio Russo
- Rheo Parnell
- Chris Middleton
- Yaz Broom
- Martin Enitan
- Emily Moran
Several people move from Casa Amor to the villa
- Emma Munro
- Lauren Wood
- Lucy Quinn
- Andrada Pop
Day 34 - July 12
A day of dumpings
- Tommy Bradley
- Lucy Quinn
- Andrada Pop
- Ben Holbrough
Day 37 - July 15
- Angel Swift enters the house
Day 38 - July 16
- Lauren Wood dumped after being deemed least compatible in a couple recoupling.
Day 39 - July 17
- Harrison Solomon exited voluntarily, walking away after being placed in a love triangle.
- Giorgio Russo dumped
Day 42 - July 20
- Three dumpings - Emma Munro, Billykiss Azeez and Boris Vidovic
Day 43 - July 21
- Megan Forte Clarke comes back
Day 53 - July 31
August 1 - day 54
Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips voted off by Islander Jury of dumped contestants
The couples remaining
- Meg Moore & Dejon Noel‑Williams
- Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley
- Toni Laites & Cach Mercer
- Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes
- Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood
