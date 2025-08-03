Love Island 2025 bombshells and dumpings: Full list of contestants' arrivals and departures - and the line-up for the final

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

18 minutes ago
Tomorrow is the final of Love Island - fans will be disconsolate that their daily real-life soap opera will be no more; everyone else will be amazed by how long it’s been on the telly.

For those who have wiped it from their memory, the first episode of this year’s series was Monday, June 9 - almost two months ago.

Since then there has been chopping and changing, coupling and uncoupling and recoupling and bombshells and all sorts. So here’s the ever-changing cast list of islanders who have been on our screens for the last eight weeks - and who is left for Monday night’s final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The cast of this year's TV reality show Love Islandplaceholder image
The cast of this year's TV reality show Love Island

Day 1 - June 9 - the original islanders

Twelve singles entered the villa on June 9 (Kyle Ashman was removed before entering and replaced by Conor Phillips) and one surprise bombshell towards the end of the show.

  • Alima Gagigo (Scotland)
  • Ben Holbrough (Gloucester)
  • Blu Chegini (London)
  • Conor Phillips (Limerick, Ireland)
  • Dejon Noel‑Williams (London)
  • Harry Cooksley (Guildford)
  • Helena Ford (London)
  • Megan Forte Clarke (Dublin, now Brighton)
  • Megan Moore (Southampton)
  • Shakira Khan (Burnley)
  • Sophie Lee (Manchester)
  • Tommy Bradley (Hertfordshire)
  • Toni Laites (Las Vegas - the bombshell)

Megan Forte Clarkeplaceholder image
Megan Forte Clarke | ITV

Day 2 - June 10

  • Sophie becomes the first to be dumped from the villa after initial coupling.

Day 3 - June 11

  • Bombshells Shea Mannings and Remell Ellis-Mullings enter

Day 4 - June 12

  • Blu Chegini dumped (not picked in recoupling), later returned on Day 43

Blu Cheginiplaceholder image
Blu Chegini | ITV

Day 5 - June 13

  • Three bombshells enter - Yasmin Pettet, Emily Moran, and Malisha Jordan

Day 8 - June 16

  • Harrison Solomon arrives as bombshell.
  • Malisha Jordan dumped just three days after arrival
  • Emily Moran dumped

Day 14 - June 22

  • Two new male bombshells - Giorgio Russo and Will Means turn up
  • Poppy Harrison and Caprice Alexandra arrive as sleepover twist participants.

Poppy Harrisonplaceholder image
Poppy Harrison | ITV

Day 16 - June 24

  • Will Means, Poppy Harrison, Caprice Alexandra, Shea Mannings dumped in wave after failed Casa Amor style swaps

Day 18 - June 26

  • Megan Forte Clarke and Remell Ellis-Mullings dumped

Day 22 - June 30

  • Ryan Bannister and Billykiss Azeez arrive

Day 23 - July 1

  • Alima Gagigo and Ryan Bannister were dumped following a recoupling twist.

Day 27 - July 5

Casa Amor new entrants

Andrada, Emma, Rheo, Lauren, Lucy and Yaz joined Love Island for this year's Casa Amor.placeholder image
Andrada, Emma, Rheo, Lauren, Lucy and Yaz joined Love Island for this year's Casa Amor. | ITV
  • Rheo Parnell
  • Lucy Quinn
  • Yaz Broom
  • Emma Munro
  • Lauren Wood
  • Andrada Pop

Day 28 - July 6

New boys arrive in the villa

  • Chris Middleton
  • Martin Enitan
  • Cacherel Mercer
  • Ty Isherwood
  • Jamie Rhodes
  • Boris Vidovic

Day 30 - July 8

Mass dumpings:

  • Giorgio Russo
  • Rheo Parnell
  • Chris Middleton
  • Yaz Broom
  • Martin Enitan
  • Emily Moran

Several people move from Casa Amor to the villa

  • Emma Munro
  • Lauren Wood
  • Lucy Quinn
  • Andrada Pop

Day 34 - July 12

Ben Holbroughplaceholder image
Ben Holbrough | ITV

A day of dumpings

  • Tommy Bradley
  • Lucy Quinn
  • Andrada Pop
  • Ben Holbrough

Day 37 - July 15

  • Angel Swift enters the house

Day 38 - July 16

  • Lauren Wood dumped after being deemed least compatible in a couple recoupling.

Day 39 - July 17

  • Harrison Solomon exited voluntarily, walking away after being placed in a love triangle.
  • Giorgio Russo dumped

Day 42 - July 20

  • Three dumpings - Emma Munro, Billykiss Azeez and Boris Vidovic

Day 43 - July 21

  • Megan Forte Clarke comes back

Day 53 - July 31

August 1 - day 54

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips voted off by Islander Jury of dumped contestants

The couples remaining

  • Meg Moore & Dejon Noel‑Williams
  • Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley
  • Toni Laites & Cach Mercer
  • Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes
  • Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood
Related topics:Love Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice