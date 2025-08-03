Tomorrow is the final of Love Island - fans will be disconsolate that their daily real-life soap opera will be no more; everyone else will be amazed by how long it’s been on the telly.

For those who have wiped it from their memory, the first episode of this year’s series was Monday, June 9 - almost two months ago.

Since then there has been chopping and changing, coupling and uncoupling and recoupling and bombshells and all sorts. So here’s the ever-changing cast list of islanders who have been on our screens for the last eight weeks - and who is left for Monday night’s final.

The cast of this year's TV reality show Love Island

Day 1 - June 9 - the original islanders

Twelve singles entered the villa on June 9 (Kyle Ashman was removed before entering and replaced by Conor Phillips) and one surprise bombshell towards the end of the show.

Alima Gagigo (Scotland)

Ben Holbrough (Gloucester)

Blu Chegini (London)

Conor Phillips (Limerick, Ireland)

Dejon Noel‑Williams (London)

Harry Cooksley (Guildford)

Helena Ford (London)

Megan Forte Clarke (Dublin, now Brighton)

Megan Moore (Southampton)

Shakira Khan (Burnley)

Sophie Lee (Manchester)

Tommy Bradley (Hertfordshire)

Toni Laites (Las Vegas - the bombshell)

Megan Forte Clarke | ITV

Day 2 - June 10

Sophie becomes the first to be dumped from the villa after initial coupling.

Day 3 - June 11

Bombshells Shea Mannings and Remell Ellis-Mullings enter

Day 4 - June 12

Blu Chegini dumped (not picked in recoupling), later returned on Day 43

Blu Chegini | ITV

Day 5 - June 13

Three bombshells enter - Yasmin Pettet, Emily Moran, and Malisha Jordan

Day 8 - June 16

Harrison Solomon arrives as bombshell.

Malisha Jordan dumped just three days after arrival

Emily Moran dumped

Day 14 - June 22

Two new male bombshells - Giorgio Russo and Will Means turn up

Poppy Harrison and Caprice Alexandra arrive as sleepover twist participants.

Poppy Harrison | ITV

Day 16 - June 24

Will Means, Poppy Harrison, Caprice Alexandra, Shea Mannings dumped in wave after failed Casa Amor style swaps

Day 18 - June 26

Megan Forte Clarke and Remell Ellis-Mullings dumped

Day 22 - June 30

Ryan Bannister and Billykiss Azeez arrive

Day 23 - July 1

Alima Gagigo and Ryan Bannister were dumped following a recoupling twist.

Day 27 - July 5

Casa Amor new entrants

Andrada, Emma, Rheo, Lauren, Lucy and Yaz joined Love Island for this year's Casa Amor. | ITV

Rheo Parnell

Lucy Quinn

Yaz Broom

Emma Munro

Lauren Wood

Andrada Pop

Day 28 - July 6

New boys arrive in the villa

Chris Middleton

Martin Enitan

Cacherel Mercer

Ty Isherwood

Jamie Rhodes

Boris Vidovic

Day 30 - July 8

Mass dumpings:

Giorgio Russo

Rheo Parnell

Chris Middleton

Yaz Broom

Martin Enitan

Emily Moran

Several people move from Casa Amor to the villa

Emma Munro

Lauren Wood

Lucy Quinn

Andrada Pop

Day 34 - July 12

Ben Holbrough | ITV

A day of dumpings

Tommy Bradley

Lucy Quinn

Andrada Pop

Ben Holbrough

Day 37 - July 15

Angel Swift enters the house

Day 38 - July 16

Lauren Wood dumped after being deemed least compatible in a couple recoupling.

Day 39 - July 17

Harrison Solomon exited voluntarily, walking away after being placed in a love triangle.

Giorgio Russo dumped

Day 42 - July 20

Three dumpings - Emma Munro, Billykiss Azeez and Boris Vidovic

Day 43 - July 21

Megan Forte Clarke comes back

Day 53 - July 31

August 1 - day 54

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips voted off by Islander Jury of dumped contestants

The couples remaining

Meg Moore & Dejon Noel‑Williams

Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley

Toni Laites & Cach Mercer

Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes

Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood